TechSabha | Day 2 Full Session : A. Mohan Krishna, National Crime Record Bureau

By Express Computer
A Mohan Krishna, Deputy Director, CCTNS Project, National Crime Record Bureau, stated that the central government’s CCTNS Project has changed the way police collaborate with each other. With examples, he explained how difficult it was in previous system to find out data about crime and criminals, but with CCTNS, now data sharing, storage and collaboration among police stations have become simple and agile.

