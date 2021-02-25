Atlassian server sunsetting: what’s next in plugin perspective?
In this video:
+ Eugene Sokhransky, Business Development Lead, ALM Works
+ Tom Kucharski, CEO, SoftwarePlant
+ Manuel Pattyn, Business Unit Manager, iDalko
+ Shardul Juyal, Product Marketing Manager, Addteq
+ Jaikishan Daryanani, Product Manager – Codefactori, Addteq
+ Mohit Rathod, Senior Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]