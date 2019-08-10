Cognitive Security Operations: IBM Security Intelligence Platform

Date: 08/08/2019 | Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 IST

Duration:60 minutes

Security leaders are working to address three gaps in their current capabilities — in intelligence, speed and accuracy. Some organizations are beginning to explore the potential of cognitive security solutions to address these gaps and get ahead of their risks and threats.

Cognitive security solutions can help augment the capabilities of SOC analysts — helping them to increase the speed of their response, better identify threats, strengthen application security and reduce the overall level of enterprise risk.

In this webinar we would showcase the Security Intelligence Platform from IBM which would help you understand how you can embark on the cognitive security journey and help your SOC operations be more effective in today’s world.

Key learnings:

The webinar will enable a Security expert with the knowledge and instinct to treat threats with unprecedented speed and accuracy and maximize the effectiveness of the security immune system approach. Attend the session to get your organization closer to compliance and security protocols

Speaker: Gagan Sugandh, IBM Global Markets-Cognitive Solutions Unit Industry, IBM

Gagan Sugandh has 14 years plus experience in Remote Infrastructure Management & Security Operations. Experience in building & leading Security Operation Center (SOC/MSS), Presales for Managed Security Services, Next Gen Security Operations, Incident Response, User Behavior Analytics, Threat Hunting & GRC Solutions

