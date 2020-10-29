Express Computer


Digital Disruption & Remote Working in the Post Covid World

Wed, 28th October 2020 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST

By LogMeIn
+ Triveni Rabindraraj – Head, SMB Sales, LogMein India
+ Dr. Christopher Richard – MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd.
+ Harshad Oak, General Manager – Customer Adoption & Value, APAC & MEA, Icertis
+ Srinath Mallya – CIO, Atos Syntel
+ Harnath Babu – CIO, KPMG India
+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan – CIO, Indus Towers Limited


LogMeIn
