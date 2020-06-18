Read Article

Business agility and fast growth has compelled enterprises to take advantage of varied technologies like Cloud (for its flexibility and capabilities), Big Data (to take better decisions or gain deeper insights), or DevOps (to deliver applications and services at high velocity) and invest in robust applications like ERP’s and Core Banking Systems. While the complexities associated with leveraging all these technologies have led to the adoption of automation tools, organization must, deploy one automation solution that can map these complexities and orchestrate end-to-end, regardless of

where business processes are running or which technology is being used.

Express Computer in association with BMC Software organized this Virtual Roundtable (vRT), titled “Embracing Application-Centric Automation For Orchestrating Business Processes“.

Watch Video to:

Learn how automation tools ensure greater visibility into critical business process interactions Understand how an automation platform can help in transforming digital enterprises, managing risks and improving efficiency of operations Get insights into BMC’s Control-M solution – simplify and streamline application workflows and get a 360 degree view of data-pipelines at all stages, from ingestion to processing to analytics Enter a world of possibilities by embedding Control-M Workload Orchestration in your DevOps toolchain

Featured Speakers:

Bruce Roberts, Digital Business Automation, Director APJ, BMC

Alon Lebenthal, Senior Manager, Solutions Marketing, BMC

Niranjan Maski, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft

Pragati Kumar Patro, Deputy General Manager – IT, Orchid Pharma

Shiju Rawther, Executive Vice President – Technology, IIFL Finance

Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head Wholesale Banking Technology – Innovation & Architecture, IDFC FIRST Bank

Moderator:

Nivedan Prakash, Senior Assistant Editor, Express Computer

