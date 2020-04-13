Express Computer


Enabling India to Work from Anywhere

By Rohit Divekar
With the COVID-19 outbreak, majority of the Indian workforce is working from home. To ensure business continuity, organisations are providing necessary infrastructure and support to their employees. However, all such efforts might fall short because of poor internet connection followed by low bandwidth issue across various locations, thus leading to major disruption in the workflow.

To cope up with the rising need for smooth connectivity, organisations are seeking solutions for securing enterprise network, choosing the right connectivity solutions, upgrading network bandwidth within a short time span and similar issues.

In this webinar, Airtel will guide you through various solutions that can be implemented by organisations to ensure uninterrupted network connectivity to their workforce. Webinar discusses with example of how Airtel being an essential service has kept everything running and serving India using the same solutions.

Key Discussion Points :

  • Business Continuity Challenges
  • How we did at Airtel?
  • Comprehensive Work from Home Solutions

Speakers:

  • Harmeen Mehta, CIO and Head of Cloud & Security Business, Bharti Airtel
  • Ashish Arora, CEO Enterprise Business, Airtel Business

Rohit Divekar
