Enabling the digital future of healthcare and pharma

Date: Tue, 14 July, 2020 | Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 Min

By Dell Technologies
Understanding the critical need for digitally enabling the future of the healthcare and pharma industry, Express Computer, and market leader, Dell, have got together for creating a virtual conference that is focused on discussing emerging technologies that will have a big impact. Watch video of the conference, where industry thought leaders share their practical knowledge and expertise to enable adapting to the new normal and prepare for the future.

Featured Speakers / Panelists:

  • Ravi Kalla, Head – IT, Automation & Instrumentation, Anthem Biosciences
  • Kiran Giri, Sr. Manager, System Engineering, Dell Technologies
  • Sitaram Venkat, Director & General Manager, Corporate business – South India, Dell Technologies
  • Sujit Bhattacherjee, Chief Information Officer, AMRI Hospitals
  • Jitendra Mishra, Group CIO, Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  • M Prabhakar Rao, Sr. GM IT & IS, NATCO Pharma
  • Prashant Singh, Director & CIO, Max Healthcare

Moderator:

  • Moumita Deb Choudhury, Special Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN, The Indian Express Group

