Intelligent Device Security in WFH Scenario

By SHRO Systems
With the current lockdown scenario, the running of business can’t be hampered. In such situation, a machine plays a very crucial role, and we need faster machines to ensure maximum productivity; that calls for a secured device, and if it falters then it puts business at risk; thus putting the entire concept of WFH or working remotely at stake. So, Security, Versatility & Flexibility are three equally crucial factors which most of the organizations look for before investing in any IT asset.

Watch this webinar and explore how these targeted products like HP Zbook and Elitebook are loaded with the feature, which can take care of all three aspects. You can’t afford to miss it!

Featured Speakers:
Anirudh Shrotriya, Managing Director, Shro Systems
Anant Jadhav, Market Development Manager, HP India
Senthilraj B, Solution Architect for Z Workstations, HP India


SHRO Systems
