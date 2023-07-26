Express Computer

MongoDB Virtual Financial Services Day

Live Webinar | 25th July 2023

Webinars
By MongoDB
In this video:
+ Wei You Pan, Principal Industry Solutions, MongoDB (Speaker)
+ Harshal Desai, Special Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic Covered:
+ The challenges and trends resulting in financial institutions to rethink their approach to data and application development
+ How data and codeless development platforms are being adopted across the financial services industry to transform modularly without having to rip and replace their entire technology stack
+ The evolution of MongoDB and how they are empowering some of the most advanced financial institutions to move fast and simplify how they build with data for any application.

MongoDB
