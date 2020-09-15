Next gen collaborative tech to power the new education era
Live Digital Conversations Powered by Poly | Tue. 15th September 2020 | Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 mins
In this video:
+ Keynote Address:
New Education Policy and the Digital: Prof. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chair – Dynamic Coalition on ‘Internet & Jobs’ – Internet Governance Forum, United Nations
+ Panel discussion: Next gen collaborative tech to power the new normal
Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore
Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh
Dr S K Mishra, Professor & Head of Department, SGPGI, Lucknow
Prof A K Pani, Dean – Academics, XLRI
Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University
+ Session Note: Transforming education in the times of new normal:
Chaitanya Vedanabhatla, Presales Manager, Poly
Darayus Mehta, Founder Director, VCNow.in
