Next gen collaborative tech to power the new education era

Live Digital Conversations Powered by Poly | Tue. 15th September 2020 | Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST - 60 mins

By Poly - VCNow
+ Keynote Address:
New Education Policy and the Digital: Prof. Rajendra Pratap Gupta, Chair – Dynamic Coalition on ‘Internet & Jobs’ – Internet Governance Forum, United Nations

+ Panel discussion: Next gen collaborative tech to power the new normal
Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore
Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh
Dr S K Mishra, Professor & Head of Department, SGPGI, Lucknow
Prof A K Pani, Dean – Academics, XLRI
Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University

+ Session Note: Transforming education in the times of new normal:
Chaitanya Vedanabhatla, Presales Manager, Poly
Darayus Mehta, Founder Director, VCNow.in


Poly - VCNow
