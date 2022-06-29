Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Webinars  »  Productivity & Efficiency in a Hybrid Working Environment | Brilyant

Productivity & Efficiency in a Hybrid Working Environment | Brilyant

21st June 2022 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST | Live Virtual Roundtable

WebinarsVideos
By Brilyant
0 14

Panelists in this video:
+ Nagaraj Bhat, Vice President & Managing Director, Cardinal Health International India
+ Ladislav Simicek, Chief Information Officer, Home Credit India
+ Stanley Fernandes, Head – IT Infrastructure, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
+ Madhan Kumar Chockalingam, Assistant Vice President- IT, Collabera Technologies Pvt Ltd

Moderator:
+ Harshal Yashwant Desai, Special Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group

Advertisement

Brilyant
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image