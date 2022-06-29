Productivity & Efficiency in a Hybrid Working Environment | Brilyant
21st June 2022 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST | Live Virtual Roundtable
Panelists in this video:
+ Nagaraj Bhat, Vice President & Managing Director, Cardinal Health International India
+ Ladislav Simicek, Chief Information Officer, Home Credit India
+ Stanley Fernandes, Head – IT Infrastructure, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
+ Madhan Kumar Chockalingam, Assistant Vice President- IT, Collabera Technologies Pvt Ltd
Moderator:
+ Harshal Yashwant Desai, Special Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group