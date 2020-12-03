Raising the bar for e-governance
In this video:
Keynote Speaker:
+ Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT
Panelist:
+ Debapriya Nandan, Senior Director & Head, Public Sector, Business Development, Oracle India Private Limited
+ Vamsicharan Mudiam, Director, Infrastructure Platform Cloud Business Development, Oracle India
+ Rama Kamaraju, Senior Consultant, NITI Aayog
+ Golok Kumar Simli, CTO, Passport Seva
+ Sanjay Mathur, IPS, Joint Director, NCRB
+ Lily Prasad, Vice President, GeM (Government eMarketplace)
+ Dr BK Murthy, Senior Director, MeitY
