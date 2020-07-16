Scaling virtual desktops with HCI

Read Article

At a time of crisis, when more and more employees are logging in from remote locations, enterprises are finding virtual desktops or Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to be a great fit. However, as the number of remote workers increase rapidly, enterprises are finding it challenging to scale VDI cost effectively.

As VDI usage grows, there is increased pressure on IT to have a realtime view into every aspect of infrastructure, as rise in VDI usage requires RAM, compute and storage to scale simultaneously. This is not cost effective as the increased number of virtual desktops mean a proportionate increase in costs in management, deployment, user onboarding and training.

What is the answer then? The solution could lie in hyperconverged infrastructure systems, as they are the perfect fit for VDI. Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) address many of the traditional issues that enterprises have with VDI deployments: Scalability, performance and cost. At a time like this, when many enterprises are looking at rolling out virtual desktops for their employees, a hyperconverged infrastructure is the best choice.

Understanding the critical importance of hyperconverged infrastructure for rolling out VDI, Express Computer has partnered with HPE, to host a virtual session/workshop.

Key takeaways:

Learn how you can address performance related challenges in VDI with specific reference to storage Learn how you can scale virtual desktops effortlessly without proportionate increase in costs Learn how you can leverage features such as deduplication and compression to save on disk costs Learn how you can ensure that VDI-based desktop systems enjoy seamless backup and replication

Speakers:

Vishal Sarmalkar, Country Technical Lead – HPE Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions, HPE India

Vivek Pandit, Senior Solution Architect & Product Management Lead for HPE Enterprise Business Pentagon

Moderator:

Sudipta Dev, Senior Associate Editor, Express Computer & CRN India

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]