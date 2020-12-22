Express Computer


The role of Business Process Automation in helping governments for business continuity

By BMC
In this video:

Panelists:
+ Sunil Kumar Thakur, Country Director, BMC
+ Santulan Chaubey, Director, Delhi e-Governance Society, Department of IT, Government of NCT of Delhi
+ Golok Kumar Simli, Chief Technology Officer, Passport Seva Programme, Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India
+ Rishikesh Patankar, COO, CSC E-Governance Services Ltd
+ Davesh Singh, Assistant Director General, UIDAI, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India

Moderator:
+ Vishwas Das, Special Correspondent, Express Computer and CRN India

Technology Session Speakers:
+ Gunal Kannan, AVP of PreSales – APJ, BMC
+ Nishank Pottapu, Sr. Value Architect, BMC


