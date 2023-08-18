Express Computer

Unlock Quick Business Value with Unified Enterprise Service & Asset Management | SymphonyAI Summit

17th August 2023 | 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM IST | Live Webinar

By SymphonyAI Summit
In this video:
+ Jayandharan Sridharan, Sr. Solution Consultant, SymphonyAI Summit
+ Adarsh Som, Principal Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic Covered:
+ More Efficient and Rapid Incident Resolution: Discover how streamlined processes and real-time data access can lead to faster incident resolutions, minimizing downtime, and maximizing productivity.
+ Proactive Asset Management: Learn how to optimize your IT assets and infrastructure, ensuring they are utilized to their full potential, while reducing maintenance costs.
+ Cost-Effective Financial & Service Delivery Decisions: Make informed decisions that have a direct impact on your bottom line. Align your financial and service delivery strategies for maximum efficiency.
+ Improved User Experience: Happy users are productive users. Explore how our solution enhances the end-user experience, boosting overall satisfaction and engagement.
+ Reducing Operational Costs and Risks: Unifying ITSM and ITAM eliminates duplication and inefficiencies, resulting in reduced operational costs and mitigated risks.

SymphonyAI Summit
