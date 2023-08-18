Unlock Quick Business Value with Unified Enterprise Service & Asset Management | SymphonyAI Summit

In this video:

+ Jayandharan Sridharan, Sr. Solution Consultant, SymphonyAI Summit

+ Adarsh Som, Principal Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic Covered:

+ More Efficient and Rapid Incident Resolution: Discover how streamlined processes and real-time data access can lead to faster incident resolutions, minimizing downtime, and maximizing productivity.

+ Proactive Asset Management: Learn how to optimize your IT assets and infrastructure, ensuring they are utilized to their full potential, while reducing maintenance costs.

+ Cost-Effective Financial & Service Delivery Decisions: Make informed decisions that have a direct impact on your bottom line. Align your financial and service delivery strategies for maximum efficiency.

+ Improved User Experience: Happy users are productive users. Explore how our solution enhances the end-user experience, boosting overall satisfaction and engagement.

+ Reducing Operational Costs and Risks: Unifying ITSM and ITAM eliminates duplication and inefficiencies, resulting in reduced operational costs and mitigated risks.