Read Article

As more and more enterprises in India are adopting the digital-first strategy, they continue to see the benefits from SaaS-based solutions in terms of business agility, eliminating redundancy, and driving efficiency. Organizations are increasingly investing in SaaS applications for churning out business intelligence, building new business models, and at the same time, creating business value.

In this context, Express Computer in association with BMC Software organized a Virtual Roundtable (vRT), titled “Unlocking the potential of SaaS: Operating business in today’s everything-as-a-service economy.”

Watch Video to:

Learn how customer experiences can be transformed through SaaS solutions

Get insights and tips to learn how to move towards becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise

Understand how SaaS enables business agility and delivers higher benefits than on-premise solutions

Learn how enterprises can effectively modernize their ITSM operations, drive efficiency, and innovation with BMC Helix -an integrated service and operations platform

Speaker:

Stuart Fleetwood, Director – DSOM, APJ, BMC

Moderator:

Nivedan Prakash, Senior Assistant Editor, Express Computer

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]