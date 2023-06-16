Unlocking the Power of an Enterprise Asset Management Solution | SymphonyAI Summit

In this video:

Topic Covered:

+ Discover the key benefits of SymphonyAI Summit, a globally used Asset Management Solution for Manufacturing

+ Learn how enterprises can reduce operating and maintenance costs while boosting output

+ Gain insights on increasing operational efficiency and achieving near real-time visibility into asset usage

+ Explore the capabilities of preventive maintenance support and seamless collaboration among diverse teams

+ Understand the integration of ticket management for tracking security-related cases and helpdesk case management