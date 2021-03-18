Work From Anywhere – Enabling a secure workforce in a remote-centric world
In this video:
+ Vikas Malhotra, Head – Enterprise Business, LogMeIn, India
+ Girish Hadkar, Vice President and Head-IT, Tata Realty & Infrastructure
+ Shiju Rawther, Chief Information & Technology Officer, CARE Ratings Ltd.
+ Aseem Rastogi, Head – Security & Compliance, Razorpay
Moderated By: Mohit Rathod, Senior Correspondent, Express Computer & CRN India, The Indian Express Group
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]