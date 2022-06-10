2022 Global State of Security Report

Remote working became a necessity during the pandemic. The pandemic has laid the foundation for future hybrid working modules. Today, employees are not coming back to the office.

At least not to pre-pandemic levels, before campuses and cubicles were shuttered and half the world locked down to slow the spread of COVID. Since then, enterprises and government agencies across the globe have entered a state of seemingly perpetual chaos, with uneven re-openings, evolving public health messages, civil unrest, and ongoing staffing and supply chain shortages.

Two years into the pandemic, the lack of adequate resources is more than an inconvenience;

it’s an open challenge to bad actors in search of weakened organizations. But chaotic moves

made amid the pandemic have also opened the door to new opportunities for more robust

security and business continuity.

The ‘Remote Workers Spell Trouble for InfoSec’ report by Infoblox and CyberRisk Alliance reveals the dynamics of cybersecurity and remote working. According to the report, the surge in remote workers and customers has changed the corporate landscape significantly and permanently. Additionally, some companies shuttered physical offices for good, and even those still holding on to commercial properties understand they must contend with remote working staffs or hybrid workplaces for the time being. As a result, some moved more applications into the cloud and rely on traditional network security like VPNs and firewalls placed on corporate mobile devices. For employees using their own equipment, many companies are deploying solutions to monitor and manage DNS, DHCP, and IP traffic moving in and out of servers.

Focusing on the new hybrid workforce reality, the report signifies greater concerns with data leakage, ransomware, and attacks through remote access tools and cloud services. The respondents indicated concerns about their abilities to counter increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks with limited control over employees and vulnerable third-party partners and the sophistication of state-sponsored malware also is a source of worry for many.

The study showed 43 per cent of all organizations surveyed suffered at least US$ one

million in direct and indirect losses. Moreover, access and security move out of the network core to the edge with the push for virtualization, 54 per cent have already partially or fully implemented SASE and another 28 per cent intend to do so.

To continue reading on Remote Workers Spell Trouble for InfoSec’ report by Infoblox and CyberRisk Alliance, click here