Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  2022 Global State of Security Report

2022 Global State of Security Report

Sponsored By: Infoblox
Downloads Resources Security
Published on : Jun 10, 2022

Read the new report from CyberRisk Alliance and Infoblox and get illuminating survey findings from 11 countries across the globe on the current state of security two years after the COVID pandemic began, with a special focus on the U.S.

You’ll discover :

  • The top security issues in the U.S. exacerbated by pandemic disruptions
  • Survey results on financial losses—and the associated threats that caused them
  • Which attack vectors malicious actors targeted the most

Complete details to download report.

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Infoblox about its products, events and services.

    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Infoblox. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.




    More from Infoblox View More

    Powering the Hybrid Workplace Using a Modern, Secure Network

    BloxOne Threat Defense vs. Cisco Umbrella – DNS-Layer Security Evaluation

    Cybersecurity Automation for Dummies

    Enterprise Edge Networking for Dummies, Infoblox Special Edition
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar: Know how Synology offers comprehensive data protection 
    Register Now
    close-image