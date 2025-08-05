Generative AI security: How to keep your chatbot healthy and your platform protected

By : Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip

AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It’s here and is deeply embedded in our digital interactions. From ChatGPT to a growing array of generative AI tools, businesses are embracing AI-driven automation to stay ahead. But as AI systems handle sensitive personal and business data, security risks become an urgent concern. The convenience of AI must not come at the cost of compromised data integrity and cybersecurity threats.

The Expanding AI Landscape and Rising Security Risks

Generative AI adoption is skyrocketing, with the market projected to grow from nearly $45 billion in 2023 to significantly higher figures by 2030. According to McKinsey, one-third of organizations already use GenAI tools in at least one business function. However, as adoption rises, so do security challenges. A Menlo Security report found that 55% of generative AI inputs contained sensitive, personally identifiable information, exposing businesses to data breaches. Moreover, another research revealed that while 88% of data professionals acknowledge AI usage in their organizations, half of them admit their security strategies aren’t keeping pace.

Looking ahead, Gartner predicts that by 2027, 17% of cyberattacks will involve generative AI, driving a 15% surge in security software investments through 2025. These statistics underscore the urgent need for businesses to implement robust security measures to protect against AI-related vulnerabilities.

Key Security Concerns in Generative AI

As organizations integrate AI into their operations, they must be aware of critical security risks for large language models (LLMs):

Prompt Injection Attacks: Attackers can manipulate AI prompts to extract confidential data or generate harmful outputs. For instance, the ChatGPT data leak incident demonstrated how an improperly secured chatbot could inadvertently expose sensitive information.

Training Data Poisoning: Malicious actors can insert biased or false data into AI training sets, causing the model to produce misleading or harmful responses. A notorious example was Microsoft’s chatbot, which was manipulated into generating offensive content.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Generative AI often relies on third-party components, making it susceptible to external vulnerabilities. If a compromised library, such as the spaCy library breach, is integrated into an AI system, it can introduce security risks.

Sensitive Information Disclosure: Employees may unintentionally expose confidential business data while using AI tools. The Samsung incident highlighted how internal secrets can be leaked when employees feed proprietary information into AI models.

Hallucinations and Off-Topic Responses: AI models sometimes generate false or misleading responses, leading to misinformation. Google Bard’s factual error in a demonstration serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of AI-generated misinformation.

Additionally, Shadow AI, the unauthorized use of AI tools within organizations, can create security blind spots, as IT teams remain unaware of these deployments, leaving them unmonitored and vulnerable.

Mitigating Generative AI Security Risks

Addressing these concerns requires a multi-layered, proactive security approach. Organizations can take several strategic measures to protect their AI systems while harnessing their full potential.

First, enhancing security awareness and training is essential. Employees should be educated on secure AI usage, recognizing phishing scams, and avoiding the exposure of sensitive data in AI interactions. This helps create a security-conscious workforce that can identify and mitigate risks.

Prioritizing data security and privacy is also critical. Implementing strong access controls ensures that only authorized personnel can access AI systems. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security, while data anonymization and encryption (both in transit and at rest) prevent unauthorized access. Regular data audits and impact assessments help organizations stay proactive in managing AI-related risks.

Next, securing AI model development and deployment is vital. AI models must be regularly updated with security patches, and rigorous testing should be conducted before deployment. Continuous monitoring for anomalies can help detect and mitigate potential breaches. Explainable AI (XAI) techniques should also be employed to understand AI decision-making processes and identify biases or security loopholes.

Finally, partnering with specialized technology providers can significantly enhance AI security. AI pentesting services enable businesses to proactively identify and fix vulnerabilities in chatbot deployments. Red teaming, where security professionals simulate attacks on AI systems, can also help uncover weaknesses before they can be exploited.

Securing the Future of Generative AI

While the security risks of generative AI are real, they should not deter businesses from leveraging its immense potential. By fostering security awareness, enforcing strict data protection protocols, ensuring robust AI model security, and leveraging automated security solutions, organizations can safely embrace AI-driven transformation. With cutting-edge chatbot pentesting and AI security solutions, companies can confidently deploy generative AI without compromising security. The path forward is clear: embrace AI innovation while staying vigilant against evolving cyber threats.