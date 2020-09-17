Finway joins hands with Alphabot.ai

Read Article

Finway, a financial services company, has decided to venture into the field of stock trading by joining hands with Alphabot.ai, a pioneer in algorithmic trading in India.

Unlike traditional mutual funds, Alphabot.ai deals in automated trading of stocks and derivatives with the help of algo trading strategies. A major upside to automated trading over other forms of stock trading is that it makes trading quite simple and hassle-free. In manual trading, the trader has to constantly monitor the stock market for ups and downs – which means sacrificing comfort and staying focused all the time on the stock market. Also, when a trader is making buying and selling decisions solely based on instincts, it can often result in blunders as humans are prone to greed and fear. Such irrational impulses govern us all the time and force us to make choices that aren’t often in our best interest.

These are the major problems that Alphabot.ai seeks to address. By taking the help of ever-advancing computer software and diligently crafted trade algorithms, Alphabot.ai makes sure that the burden is lifted off from the trader’s shoulders.

Addressing the tie-up with Alphabot.ai, Rachit Chawla, Founder and CEO, Finway, said, “We are firm believers in innovation and providing the maximum value to the customers. During our existence as a financial services company, we have tried to consolidate the fragmented lending channel and we’ve brought transparency to the table as well. As the next step towards the fulfillment of our dream of “empowering people financially”, we have started providing algorithmic trading services by tying up with Alphabot.ai, a company that is a pioneer of algorithmic trading in India. Finway has always been an organization that motivates people to fulfill their dreams, and we will continue to tread this path with utmost zeal and we’ll do everything in our power to spread financial literacy in the country.”

