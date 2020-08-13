McDonald’s India (North & East) enables contactless ordering

Read Article

With restaurants and QSRs operating under specific safety guidelines issued by the government, social distancing and safe dining have become key concerns for all the operators. To help their customers avoid queues and to enable convenience ordering, Gurgaon-based O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe has partnered with McDonald’s India – North and East. The platform is currently offering its digital ordering solutions fully integrated with a payment gateway in all the restaurants of McDonald’s across Delhi NCR.

A technology startup, DotPe provides neo digital transformation and commerce solutions to restaurants and F&B brands. By offering its QR code & WhatsApp based SCAN-ORDER-PAY solution with direct communication and digital ordering management technology, it can assist restaurants to ensure streamlined business operations while following the social distancing norms and make customers feel safe through minimal human intervention while ordering and settling their bill. As part of its association with McDonald’s India – North and East, DotPe has placed QR code across all key restaurants, whereas the store managers will be guiding the customers on how to use it.

Customers can scan the QR code prominently displayed in the restaurants from their mobile phones and can view the menu through their phone browsers just like an e-commerce catalogue. The customers can order from the catalogue while remaining seated and can make the payment through the phone using any medium including UPI, PayTM, Google Pay or Card. The order-related communication will further take place over the customer’s WhatsApp number, from the WhatsApp business account of McDonald’s. Once the order is ready, customers can simply pick up their order from the counter as takeaway or dine-in in the restaurant.

Speaking on the association, Shailaz Nag, Co-Founder and CEO, DotPe said, “Since social distancing is the new normal, customer safety remains the prime importance for every restaurant and brand. By using our QR Code & WhatsApp based Scan Order Pay solution, customers can avoid multiple human interventions, maintain social distancing norms and safety while dining in and/or ordering takeaways. We are quite thrilled to team up with McDonald’s. We are confident in seeing significant business upticks, given the relevance of our solution to the current times.’’

