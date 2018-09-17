Europe based Synerise AI & Automation forays into the Indian Cloud Space

Synerise’s new partner in India- Hagen Impex is accelerating digital transformations by optimizing customer journeys and creating the best customer experiences with the use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and marketing automation. Their activities cover various markets including retail, finance, FMCG and industrial.

“We believe that India will shortly join the leaders of the upcoming AI revolution. With a national AI strategy and incredible economic potential, the country is ready to become the AI hub for the developing world. Many Indian companies are aware of the advantages of digital transformations powered by AI and together with Hagen Impex we will help them to achieve best results from it, with the help of Synerise AI Growth Cloud,” said Krzysztof Blusz, Global Expansion Director, Synerise.

“As a marketer, today collecting data isn’t a problem. You’ve got plenty of sources. Data that tells you, how your customers engage your brand, what they buy and what devices they are using when they buy it. Your customers are conveying exactly who they are; you have all the data you need to craft perfect customer experiences. But with your data fragmented across systems all over your organization its nothing but noise. Synerise and its platform helps you take complete control of your data and find the signal in the noise. Having the Right Data at the Right Time in the Right Context empowers you to build brand loyalty by giving aconsistent, highly personalized engagement across any channel. We at Hagen are delighted to partner with Synerise and join in the rapidly growing AI &Blockchain industry in India,” said Dilip Bedi, Country Partner & MD Hagen Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Synerise is a platform for using data and Artificial Intelligence to help brands better respond to the needs of their customers. These tools include automation and personalization of communication as well as price management in real time and at scale. Synerise continues to invest in intellectual property, data storage capacity and AI team expansion. Synerise was recently chosen by EY to take part in the Accelerating Entrepreneurs 2018 program for the top 30 global technology firms with greatest potential for growth and won the Microsoft 2018 Country Partner of the Year Award.

Synerise is quickly scaling its business globally with a focus on Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe this year. The company has recently signed several agreements with digital agencies and system integrators in various local markets.

“Our foreign partner network is growing very fast, as digital experts around the world see the incredible potential of our scalable AI Growth platform. We invest a lot in training for our Partners and new business activities. The goal is to have strong representation in every target market,” said Sławomir Bugno, Director of Strategic Partnerships.





