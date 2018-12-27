AI is in the front seat of an IT setup now: Makarand Joshi, Citrix

By Makarand Joshi – Area Vice President & Country Head, India Subcontinent, Citrix

The dependence on technology has never been as pronounced as it is today. Mountains of data are generated each day and organizations across the world have been in the constant search to harvest this data, and analyze it to gain a competitive edge. It is all this, that has made the adoption of secure data management and collaboration tools that much more significant. AI, analytics and machine learning with existing cloud led platforms has opened new facets of efficiency in organizations across the globe, especially so in India.

Having realized the steady shift of the industry toward solutions that can digitally enhance the workspace while also contributing to business growth, we believe that the following trends over the next year will play a critical role in shaping the next league of transformation.

Cloud Integration

Over the last decade, we witnessed the foundation of cloud and the steady transition from legacy systems to cloud-first. Having understood how this technology’s efficiency can be maximized, cloud maturity levels have risen amongst businesses in India. This is further validated by the research firm Gartner’s prediction that the revenue of SaaS (Software as a service) which is the largest segment of cloud, is set to grow 17.8% in 2019.

The next wave of transformation through cloud technology will be through its integration with AI, machine learning, analytics and robotics. Further, with millennials and GenX comprising a major segment of employees across organizations, cloud enabled SaaS applications will be leading the way forward.

Diverse needs of a multi-generational workforce

The workplace today has experienced a growth of millennials joining the ranks, who are eager to learn and grow with the organization. However, the shift can also create challenges. On the one hand we have digital natives who are tech savvy and tend not to let the location hamper their work, and on the other we have senior employees who have adapted themselves to legacy infrastructure. At a workplace like this, HR leaders are tasked with addressing the concerns of a multi-generational workforce.

Companies must endeavor to understand the needs of their employees, the way they work and their thought processes. HR policies must be developed by both the business and HR heads and must have a spirit of inclusivity in them. Flexible or mobile working options can enable employees to avoid commute time and work from home, work on the go, from a customer site or even from home, removing the limitations of a physical workplace. This will boost productivity and also promote an adaptable culture. In 2019, enterprises would have to focus on their management practices for a remote working environment and consider changing their organizational infrastructure accordingly.

Tightening the Security Lens

2018 has been crucial in terms of data generation, data management and security. Developments like the rolling out of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), draft bill and report for India’s own Personal Data Protection Bill and the data localization regulation introduced by the government and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) have created a jolt of uncertainty across organizations in India and globally. The importance of securely managing personal data and ensuring consent is now more pronounced than it was before. The journey to data security is a marathon but the finish line is still a little blurry. Enterprises have been in the process of completely understanding existing policies and the complexities that surround it as well as allocating resources to ensure compliance.

Throughout the following year, organizations must make concerted efforts towards fully adapting to policies and regulations. Enterprises will need to view regulations like the GDPR as an opportunity to encapsulate their solutions and processes in a secure IT layer. Further, companies must also focus on placing the needs of consumers before anything else and treat data with respect.

AI: Making its presence felt across sectors

Enterprises across sectors are increasingly looking toward this technology to enhance their internal and external processes. AI has recently gained prominence owing to its ability to integrate with technologies like cloud, analytics and security solutions. Further, owing to the rising storage costs and increase in the number of connected devices, AI has now taken a front seat in an IT set-up. This is further validated by a Gartner forecast that pegs AI-driven business value to reach $3.9 trillion in 2022.

When analytics is integrated with machine learning and AI, it can bring forth profound changes for businesses. In the exceedingly competitive landscape that exists today, in 2019, analytics and AI will play a huge role in getting ahead of the curb. The scope for AI adoption will further expand with sectors like education, transport, healthcare as well as government owned entities taking up this technology to improve their efficiency.

2019 will witness the evolved transformation phase of technology adoption. Enterprises must ensure that they are reaping the most out of these offerings and are driving business growth with ‘change’ at the core of their processes. Change is constant and the only way to excel is to be a part of this change.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com