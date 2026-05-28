AI skill demand surges 178% across India’s CDMO sector

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the foundations of hiring in India’s Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) sector, as demand rapidly realigns toward AI-enabled capabilities across functions. According to a comprehensive study by CIEL HR, an end-to-end HR solutions firm, AI-linked skill demand in the sector has surged 178% over the past two years, rising from 6.2% in 2023 to 17.2% in 2025, pointing to a structural shift in talent requirements. The study further reveals that AI demand remains highest in technology and digital roles at nearly 38%

The report highlights that the CDMO sector saw a 52% increase in overall talent demand between 2023 and 2025, reflecting sustained capacity expansion and rising complexity in outsourced pharmaceutical programs. Manufacturing and operations remains one of the largest segments, accounting for 1,820 roles in 2025; however, growth in these functions remains the slowest among all role families, at around 8% year-on-year. Hiring momentum is increasingly shifting away from labour intensity toward automation, planning accuracy and quality predictability.

The study, however, flags a widening gap between demand and available talent, particularly in high-value scientific roles. While demand for AI skills in research and development roles has gone up to 24%, the current supply of AI-skilled talent in these functions remains below 1%, creating a significant execution constraint. This imbalance is further reflected across functions, with manufacturing, despite a talent base of nearly 144K professionals, merely ~0.8% of them are AI-skilled. Similarly, in commercial roles, with ~119K professionals, AI-skilled talent is near-zero at ~0.1%. Even for technical roles such as Data and Analytics, we noticed only ~15% of them are AI-skilled.

This challenge is further compounded by geographic concentration, with over 60% of CDMO talent clustered across fewer key states, led by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana, increasing dependence on limited talent pools. At the same time, the emerging hubs like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and NCR have a lot of catch-up to do.

Commenting on the findings, Aditya Narayana Mishra, MD and CEO, CIEL HR, said, “The CDMO sector is entering a phase where competitive advantage will be the ability to integrate intelligence into every layer of operations. AI is becoming central to how research is accelerated, manufacturing is optimised and client commitments are delivered. The real challenge ahead is building depth of talent that can translate this potential into consistent outcomes at scale. Organisations that proactively invest in cross-functional capability, strengthen leadership pipelines and reduce dependence on concentrated talent ecosystems will be better positioned to lead in an increasingly complex and globally competitive pharmaceutical landscape.”

The report also highlights that as CDMOs move toward more complex and regulated pharmaceutical programs, talent governance frameworks such as background verification are becoming more stringent, with increased focus on audit readiness, compliance history and data integrity. At the same time, the evolving skill landscape is driving the emergence of hybrid roles that combine domain expertise with digital and analytics capabilities. Together, these shifts point to a broader transformation in the CDMO model

Future CDMO Workforce Trends

The report highlights a few defining workforce shifts that will shape the next phase of growth in India’s CDMO sector:

● Strong job creation driven by global shifts: India is expected to add 45,000 – 60,000 CDMO roles by 2028-29, supported by the “China+1” strategy and rising demand for outsourced pharma manufacturing.

● Persistent talent gaps in high-growth areas: While biologics manufacturing is projected to grow at 13-15% CAGR, less than 8% of India’s pharma graduates have bioprocessing training, creating a 3-4-year workforce readiness gap.

● Evolving role mix and emergence of specialised talent: New roles such as tech-transfer specialists are expected to grow to 3-5% of the workforce by 2028, reflecting increasing complexity in CDMO operations.

● Rising attrition alongside talent inflow: With attrition at 25–30%, especially in mid-career Quality and R&D roles, the sector will also see 4000-6000 returning global professionals between 2026 and 2028, helping bridge critical capability gaps.