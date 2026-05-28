India’s sovereign cloud moment: Why regulation is reshaping enterprise architecture

By Pradeep Nair, Vice President, India, Broadcom

India is at a defining moment of accelerating its own digital sovereignty. With the IndiaAI Mission backed by ₹10,300 crores and a clear national mandate for indigenous AI infrastructure, the country is prioritizing control over its digital future. For industries like Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), telecom, and government, the cloud strategy is no longer about cost or scale, it is about data security, governance, and accountability.

Cloud Architecture in a Regulation-First Nation

Regulatory frameworks from RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, DoT, and the DPDP Act have established a clear requirement: cloud architectures must be deterministic, auditable, and fully controllable.

Regulators now expect organizations to maintain oversight of data, metadata, access, and operations.

This requires rigorous data classification, consistent security policies, and unified governance – moving beyond simple data residency to true data sovereignty. To ensure predictable performance, workloads must be separated, with end-to-end visibility, where applications can run on-premises, in a private cloud, and in approved sovereign environments for the jurisdiction. For core regulated systems – such as banking, payments infrastructure, telecom networks, and citizen-services – latency must be predictable and isolation must meet strict regulatory standards.

Consequently, cloud architecture has evolved from a technical IT choice to a more comprehensive corporate governance and risk management decision.

BFSI: A case study in Compliance-by-Design

The banking and financial services industry serves as a benchmark of how a regulation-first philosophy can successfully be integrated directly into platform architecture, rather than being treated as a separate requirement.

A great example that demonstrates this approach is State Bank of India (SBI). Supporting more than 520 million customers, around 246,000 employees across 23,000+ branches, SBI operates its private cloud on Broadcom’s VMware technology infrastructure. This foundation allows the bank to manage standard daily volumes alongside peak loads, such as festive season transaction spikes, with consistent reliability and security. That is what sovereign-grade private cloud makes possible – trust, at a national scale.

Architecture aligned with sovereign requirements yields measurable operational benefits. By opting for private cloud infrastructure, enterprises are also eliminating long deployment cycles, heavy manual intervention, and limited visibility across environments. In practice, this transition results in accelerated provisioning timelines, reduced manual effort, and enhanced cost efficiency across IT operations. These outcomes demonstrate that governance-led architecture does not slow organizations down or introduce risk. Instead, when designed correctly, it empowers IT teams to operate with greater velocity and deliver consistent performance at scale.

Ultimately, this proves that compliance and operational agility can coexist. This approach provides a robust, strong, next-generation banking and business platform that remains agile while operating strictly within regulatory boundaries.

Why Policy-First Architecture will Define the Future of Cloud

While public cloud continues to be a popular choice based on workload requirements, its role is increasingly governed by policy boundaries rather than blanket adoption. Consequently, the industry paradigm has shifted from ‘cloud-first’ to ‘policy-first’, where architectural decisions are driven by regulatory intent rather than general industry trends.

For organisations managing sensitive workloads, the private cloud model stands as the most secure and pragmatic path forward. Unlike shared infrastructure, a private cloud provides the dedicated environment necessary for absolute data isolation and granular security control. This model strikes the essential balance between digital innovation and institutional responsibility, allowing enterprises to scale their operations while maintaining total jurisdictional authority and compliance.

The most practical path forward is the private cloud model, as this strikes a balance between innovation and responsibility, enabling enterprises to scale while retaining control and compliance.

In this next phase of digital evolution, regulation will not act as a barrier to cloud adoption; Instead, it will serve as the framework for how the cloud is built, operated, and trusted, with the private cloud serving as the gold standard for secure, resilient enterprise architecture.