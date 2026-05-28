Indian Railways’ AI push signals the future of smart public services

By Anurag Jain Founder & CEO, Oriserve

Indian public infrastructure is being transformed quietly but vigorously, and Indian Railways is one of the biggest examples of how AI is revolutionizing public services on a scale never seen before. Serving millions of passengers on a regular basis, the railway network has long been considered the backbone of India’s overall mobility ecosystem. Today, AI-enabled technologies are being used to start and manage operations that also harness safety, enhance customer experiences, and streamline logistical support systems and thus Indian Railways is no longer just modernizing transport but is also putting together a blueprint for smarter governance in the digital age.

From Traditional Tracks to Intelligent Networks

For decades, railway operations relied heavily on manual monitoring, reactive maintenance, and human-driven scheduling systems. Therefore, although to some extent they worked, in the vast, densely populated landscape of India, these models struggled with delays and overcrowding, operational inefficiencies, and safety issues.

With the influx of AI, however, the flow of operations is changing rapidly. Predictive analytical tools are now monitoring railway tracks, engines, and critical infrastructure in real-time. AI systems can observe wear and tear on the line and diagnose what failures are beginning to occur rather than waiting for a technical failure to happen. This shift from reactive to predictive governance marks a significant indication of the global evolution of public infrastructure.

AI-Powered Safety

Safety has always been one of the key focus areas for Indian Railways and with the integration of AI in this area, it is being utilized more and more as an enabler towards the achievement of this goal. The deployment of Computer Vision based (Intelligent Surveillance Systems) at stations and railway premises to detect suspicious or unauthorized activity, as well as monitoring crowd densities and in the case of railways, the crossing of unauthorized tracks. The ability of AI-enabled cameras to detect and report anomalies allows authorities to respond to emergencies faster, thus improving passenger safety.

The recent use of Smart Signalling Systems has been assisting in optimizing and improving train movements to reduce the likelihood of a train collision, whilst simultaneously improving operational efficiencies. In addition, with the introduction of drone and automated sensor technology to enable faster and more accurate assessment of infrastructure such as bridges, tracks and tunnels; these areas of infrastructure that have traditionally required a large amount of manual intervention are in the process of being assessed with a much higher level of efficiency.

Enhancing The Passenger Experience With Data

The future of public service delivery will not only be concerned with operating efficiency, but also the experiences of citizens utilising such services. Thus, Indian Railways is increasingly using AI-driven data systems to make passenger experiences more convenient and personalised.

Through the introduction of dynamic ticketing systems, smart crowd management and AI-based chatbots providing information and service through multiple languages, there is an increasing expectation of a more responsive and accessible railway system to its users. The use of real-time analytics to help authorities understand travel patterns, peak congestion times, demand for routes, etc., all contributes to authorities making better resource allocations and ultimately results in providing smoother and more efficient passenger flows.

The significance of a data-first approach cannot be overstated in a country like India, where millions of citizens rely on the railway, as their main source of public transportation. With services becoming more intelligent and adaptable, AI will help bridge the gap between the scale of services and quality of service provided.

A Roadmap For Public Governance Smarter

The transformation that AI will bring to the railways in India is beyond just transportation; it’s about public institutions in all sectors from health care, urban development, law enforcement and utilities being able to deploy intelligent technology to provide faster, safer and more citizen focused services. The world has already recognized India’s digital public infrastructure through initiatives, such as UPI and Aadhaar.

The AI initiative of the railways is an extension of this journey as it illustrates how new technology strengthens governance at a population scale. India’s aim to become a global leader in technology and the modernization of the railways reminds us that AI’s future is not limited to private companies or innovations in Silicon Valley. The true impact of AI will be determined by how well it changes the fundamental ways in which millions of people engage with their public services on a daily basis.