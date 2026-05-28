India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Shows That Scale and Privacy Can Coexist

by Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO, Digi Yatra Foundation

India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI) is often described in terms of scale, such as billions of transactions, millions of users, and nationwide adoption across services. But scale, while impressive, is not the most consequential part of the story.

What India is exporting to the world is not technology. It is rather the way of thinking about digital systems.

Countries around the world are exploring how to build secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital ecosystems. India has demonstrated a practical model through Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which is far more than a collection of platforms or applications. It is a set of interoperable digital building blocks that has been proven at population scale and is reshaping how identity, data, and trust are established and exchanged in a digital society.

From infrastructure to influence

Digital infrastructure has traditionally been understood as a backend utility that is critical, but largely invisible. India has changed that framing.

By treating identity, payments, and data exchange as public infrastructure rather than private assets, India has elevated these systems into instruments of economic participation and governance. This shift has implications far beyond domestic use.

At various multilateral forums and bilateral collaborations, India has positioned DPI as a framework that can be adapted to varied needs instead of a finished product to be replicated. In today’s volatile world, where digital systems are often shaped by competing commercial and geopolitical interests, India’s approach is neutral and privacy-led.

Exporting trust, not just technology

In many parts of the world, digital identity systems have struggled with how to enable seamless access without enabling surveillance. India’s DPI demonstrates that this does not have to be a choice. Through consent-driven data sharing, minimal data retention, and user-controlled credentials, India has shown that digital identity can scale without undermining privacy.

These elements reflect a privacy-by-design approach, where the system is built in a way that users have full control over their data.

This has become evident in high-footfall, high-sensitivity environments where identity verification is frequent. The ability to move through multiple checkpoints or access layered services without repeated documentation reflects an architecture of trust. What India is exporting here is not the interface, but the confidence that such systems can exist without centralised control or data exposure.

The most transformative aspect of India’s DPI is how it redefines identity itself. Globally, identity systems have been built around collecting, holding, and securing vast amounts of personal data. India’s model is focused toward verification without storage.

While credentials are issued by trusted entities they can be controlled by users. They are shared selectively, often in encrypted or tokenised form, and for specific purposes. The system verifies authenticity without requiring full data disclosure. This approach aligns with emerging global thinking around decentralised and self-sovereign identity, but India’s contribution lies in operationalising it at scale.

Interoperability and voluntariness as strategic choices

Another principle India is exporting is interoperability. In many digital ecosystems, integration leads to consolidation. Platforms grow by absorbing functions, often resulting in tightly coupled systems with limited flexibility. India has taken a different route.

By building DPI as a set of interoperable layers, it has enabled multiple stakeholders to participate without losing independence. Systems communicate through standards, not ownership.

This has enabled use cases that cut across sectors. A single identity layer supports financial transactions, document verification, and access management in entirely different contexts. Globally, this offers a replicable insight where interoperability can enable scale without creating monopolies, and coordination without requiring centralisation.

India’s DPI has embedded consent-based participation as a core feature. Users retain the ability to choose when and how they engage with digital systems, with legacy alternatives continuing to exist. This ensures that adoption is driven by consent and not compulsion.

Rethinking cross-border identity

As digital identity systems mature domestically, their next frontier is global interoperability.

International travel today remains one of the most fragmented identity experiences, which involves repeated verification, multiple authorities, and inconsistent standards. India’s evolving DPI architecture is beginning to point toward a different model. By aligning with global standards for digital credentials and identity verification, it is enabling a future where identity can move with the individual, rather than being revalidated at every border.

In practical terms, this could mean a traveller sharing verified credentials once and experiencing a seamless journey across departure and arrival points. More broadly, it signals the possibility of cross-border trust frameworks built on shared standards instead of fragmented systems.

India is charting out a new direction of travel. In an era where digital infrastructure is intertwined with geopolitical influence, most models fall into two categories: commercially driven platforms or state-controlled systems. India’s DPI presents a third path, which is open but not unregulated. This balance makes it particularly relevant for emerging economies that seek digital transformation without overdependence on external actors.

By sharing its DPI approach through partnerships and open frameworks, India is contributing to a more pluralistic digital order where countries have greater agency in shaping their own systems.

End words

India’s digital public infrastructure is often measured in numbers. But its real impact lies in the ideas it is putting into circulation.

It is a demonstration that digital systems can be inclusive without being intrusive, scalable without being centralised, and efficient without compromising rights.

As more countries move from digitisation to digital infrastructure, these ideas will matter as much as the technology itself. What India is exporting is not a stack of solutions but a blueprint for trust in the digital age.