Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  AI start-up, Impactsure expands senior management team

AI start-up, Impactsure expands senior management team

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
By Express Computer
Impactsure Technologies (Impactsure), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered digitisation and analytics company, that simplifies complex operations in corporate banking and trade finance, has expanded its senior management team. Impactsure onboarded BFSI technology leader, Ramasubramanian S (Sriram) as President, Banking Operations and human resources specialist, Vinu Pillai as head HR to support its rapid growth.

A career banking technology specialist, Sriram is a Master of Science in Information Technology with over 25 years of experience. In his previous assignment, Sriram was Head Trade Finance IT at IDFC First Bank. At Impactsure he will be responsible for further expanding the company’s presence in the BFSI sector, with a strategic focus on R&D backed products and solutions, digitisation and data analytics that align with their digital transformation initiatives.

Impactsure has rapidly expanded its human capital by tripling its headcount in the last one year. To support the company’s growth and introduce best practices in human capital management, Impactsure has brought on board HR specialist, Vinu Pillai as the company’s HR Head. Vinu is a postgraduate in human resources management with over 20 years of experience, having worked in technology, realty, and manufacturing sectors. Vinu also has an active voluntary experience with CII WR as a key member of the Educational Task Force and is a certified Independent Director as per the directives of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmarajan S, CEO, Impactsure Technologies commented, “We are delighted and fortunate to have these stalwarts join our firm. Their multifaceted background is particularly well suited for advancing our growth in innovation-driven approach to helping people and organisations interpret information, intelligently and insightfully.”

Impactsure has entered into several strategic alliances and partnerships with established players in the tech market, including Google, Deloitte, Microsoft and Amazon, to expand its reach and impact. The company was recently recognised as the Star Performance (new entrant) of the Transaction Banking (Trade Finance) category in the coveted Annual IBSi Annual Sales League Table 2022.  Impactsure also bagged the Best Trade Finance Implementation Award for the Best Adoption of Tools & Governance, at IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021.

