Express Computer


Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  Apple aims to let you unlock iPhone while wearing a mask

Apple aims to let you unlock iPhone while wearing a mask

Artificial Intelligence (AI)MobilityNews
By IANS
Apple shipment
0 23
Read Article

Apple has reportedly introduced a new Face ID feature to unlock the iPhone without having to take off the face mask, in the latest beta release of iOS 13.5.

According to a CNN Business report, Face ID will recognise when someone is wearing a mask and the iPhone will pull up the passcode entry screen after swiping up from the bottom of the screen with no more searching for users’ face.

However, the Face ID tool still won’t unlock the iPhone unless the user take off the mask, but it will make the switch to the passcode-unlock option faster.

Apple has not disclosed when iOS 13.5 will be finalised and released for the general public.

Not every feature that shows up in an iOS beta gets included in the final release, but this one seems like a necessary change and it is likely to make its way for users.

iOS 13.5 will also introduce Apple’s contact-tracing API, meant to help with efforts to tackle the coronavirus by tracking contact with people who are confirmed to be infected.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    The biggest virtual conference on Customer Experiences in covid19 time - CX Exchange
    Register Now
    close-image