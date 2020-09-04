Artificial Intelligence jobs see a spike in interest

Read Article

Data from Indeed has revealed job searches in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has risen 106% in the past year (June 2019 to June 2020). Job searches around AI-related jobs have seen a 20% increase in the last 6 months alone (March 2020 to July 2020), in line with the onset COVID-19.

The increasing role of AI in the post-COVID era

In the wake of the global pandemic, industries across the board are witnessing an accelerated adoption of AI-led technologies in order to ensure business continuity during the changed circumstances. An increasing number of functions are being automated, creating a need for more skilled tech talent. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has boosted not only the creation of jobs in the space, but also the interest in AI-related jobs, as job searches have seen a consecutive increase in the last five years. Job openings for AI-related jobs have seen a 28% increase from August 2019 to August 2020, while job searches have seen a 91% spike.

Job postings related to AI have also seen a steady rise in the last two years, with a 46% increase between June 2018 and June 2019, and a 51% increase between June 2019 and June 2020. The last six months (March 2020 to July 2020) alone have seen a rise of 17% in job postings in the space.

Top skills in demand

Python

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

TensorFlow

A large number of companies, both within the technology sector and beyond, are seeking talent with specialised skills required to develop and implement machine learning solutions to post-COVID requirements. In fact, several companies, and even job seekers independently, are actively pursuing avenues to upskill themselves in order to keep pace with the evolution of new-age tech.

Venkata Machavarapu, Head of Engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India, said, “In light of our new reality in a post-pandemic world, the need of the hour is twofold – to reinvent existing tech to adapt to the new norms of social distancing and reimagined physical boundaries, and to drive innovation in the creation of the tech solutions that are now required in the new normal. Even as businesses work towards regaining momentum in the global economy, it is imperative to ensure that talent is able to keep up with the emerging demands of AI-powered solutions on their skills.”

With machine learning finding application across sectors from healthcare, to digital finance to logistics, there are ample opportunities for skilled job seekers to explore. Further, a key application of machine learning has turned out to be in the edtech space, which is supporting the upskilling needs of job seekers, in order to ensure that they stay relevant in a rapidly advancing environment.

