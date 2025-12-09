Autonomous AI agents to close cyber skills gap: Palo Alto

Palo Alto Networks has released “6 Predictions for the AI Economy: 2026’s New Rules of Cybersecurity,” forecasting a transformative leap to the AI economy. This new AI-native global economic model, where AI drives productivity and operations, also introduces a seismic shift in risk. In 2026, autonomous AI agents will fundamentally redefine enterprise operations, setting the stage for major changes in identity, the security operations center (SOC), quantum computing, data security and the browser.

Palo Alto Networks has forecast 2025 as the Year of Disruption based on the rise in mega breaches that take entire enterprise networks offline — driven by supply chain vulnerabilities and attackers reaching new levels of speed and sophistication. This has since been proven true, as 84% of the major cyber incidents that Unit 42® investigated this year have resulted in operational downtime, reputational damage or financial loss.

In 2026, we will enter into the Year of the Defender, where AI-driven defenses tip the scale in the defense’s favor, driving down response times, reducing complexity and increasing visibility to quickly respond to cyberattacks. These themes also mirror India’s experience, where hybrid work and rapid GenAI adoption continue to expand the attack surface for both enterprises and critical infrastructure.

While AI adoption is rapidly redefining cybersecurity risk, it also creates the ultimate opportunity for defenders. As attackers utilize AI to scale and accelerate threats across a hybrid workforce—where autonomous agents outnumber humans by 82:1, defenders must counter that speed with intelligent defense. This necessitates a fundamental shift from reactive blocking to a proactive approach that actively manages AI-driven risk while fueling enterprise innovation.

Swapna Bapat, VP and MD, India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks said, “In 2026, the velocity of innovation is inseparable from the urgency of governance. The immediate threat is not just a theoretical deepfake, but the ‘CEO Doppelgänger’ and the surge in digital identity fraud that is already eroding public trust across our digital economy and financial sector. This is magnified by the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which has made data trust and accountability an immediate, high-stakes executive priority; breaches of personal data, especially those caused by a rogue AI agent, now carry clear financial penalties up to ₹250 crore. For Indian enterprises to lead globally, security must evolve beyond a compliance checklist. We must adopt unified, AI-native platforms that enforce the principles of the India AI Governance Guidelines, making trust-by-design the foundation for every machine, every application, and every digital identity, ensuring the twin goals of ‘AI for All’ and ‘Safe & Trusted AI’ are met.”

Kunal Ruvala, Senior Vice President & GM, India at Palo Alto Networks, said: “AI-driven deception and data exposure are now frontline risks for Indian enterprises. Deepfakes, contextual data leakage and prompt abuse are creating a new class of insider threat at a scale we have never seen before. At the same time, hybrid work has made the browser the new enterprise workspace, increasing interest in secure enterprise browsing. These shifts are pushing Indian organizations to strengthen identity-first, behavior-based and Zero Trust defenses much earlier in their AI adoption journey.”

The New Age of Deception: The Threat of AI Identity: In 2026, identity will become the primary battleground as flawless, real-time AI deepfakes — or CEO doppelgängers — make forgery indistinguishable from reality. This threat is magnified by autonomous agents and a staggering 82:1 machine-to-human identity ratio, creating a crisis of authenticity where a single forged command triggers a cascade of automated actions. As trust breaks down, identity security must transform from a reactive safeguard into a proactive enabler for the enterprise, securing every human, machine and AI agent.

The New Insider Threat: Securing the AI Agent: Enterprise adoption of autonomous AI agents will finally provide the force multiplier needed to solve the 4.8 million-person cyber skills gap and end alert fatigue. This is also an inherent risk, creating a potent new insider threat. These always-on, implicitly trusted agents are given privileged access and the keys to the kingdom, instantly becoming the most valuable target. Adversaries will no longer make humans their primary target; they will look to compromise these powerful agents, turning them into an “autonomous insider.” This forces a shift to autonomy with control, requiring AI firewall governance tools at runtime to stop machine-speed attacks and ensure the AI workforce isn’t turned against its owners.

The New Opportunity: Solving the Data Trust Problem: Next year, the new frontier of attack will be data poisoning — invisibly corrupting AI training data at its source. This attack exploits a critical organizational silo between data scientists and security teams to create hidden backdoors and untrustworthy models, igniting a fundamental “crisis of data trust.” As traditional perimeters become irrelevant, the solution must be a unified platform that closes this blind spot, using data security posture management (DSPM) and AI security posture management (AI-SPM) for observability and runtime agents for firewall as code to secure the entire AI data pipeline.

The New Gavel: AI Risk and Executive Accountability: The enterprise race for an AI advantage will collide with a new wall of legal reality. By 2026, the massive gap between rapid adoption and mature AI security (with only 6% of organizations having an advanced strategy) will lead to the first major lawsuits holding executives personally liable for rogue AI actions. This “New Gavel” elevates AI from an IT issue to a critical liability issue for the board. The CIO’s role must evolve to that of a strategic enabler — or partner with a new Chief AI Risk Officer — using a unified platform to provide verifiable governance that enables innovation safely.

The New Countdown: The Quantum Imperative: The “harvest now, decrypt later” threat, accelerated by AI, creates a crisis of retroactive insecurity, as data stolen today becomes a future liability. With the quantum timeline shrinking from a ten-year problem to a three-year one, governments’ mandates will soon force a massive, complex migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). This immense operational challenge requires organizations to shift from a one-time upgrade to building long-term crypto agility — the ability to adapt cryptographic standards as a new, non-negotiable security foundation.

The New Connection: The Browser as the Novel Workspace: As the browser evolves from a tool for information synthesis into an agentic platform that executes tasks, it is becoming the new OS for the enterprise. This trend creates the single largest, unsecured attack surface — an AI front door operating with a unique visibility gap. With GenAI traffic up over 890%, organizations will be forced to adopt a unified, cloud-native security model capable of enforcing consistent zero trust security and data protection at the last possible millisecond — inside the browser itself.