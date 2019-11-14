Bengaluru hosts summit on AI, machine learning

At a time when Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is taking over the world, the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, hosted a vibrant summit on the issue. The summit became a strategic platform for industries and technologies worldwide to understand and leverage the latest innovations and the impact they have on our businesses and daily lives.

A panel discussion involving top industry leaders in AI discussed that despite increased interest in and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the enterprise, 85 per cent of AI projects ultimately fail to deliver on their intended promises to business, a statement from the organisers said.

The panel was joined by Kunal Jain (Analytics Vidhya), Om Deshmukh (Yodlee), Avi Patchava (Bright Money), Eric Weber (List Report) and Tarry Singh.

“It’s exciting to see more than 1,000 passionate data science professionals from diverse industries and domains (more than 500 organisations) coming together and building a vibrant Data Science ecosystem in India. Think of this group as a think tank powering hundreds of banks, every eCommerce player and travel portal in the country building algorithms to improve customer experience and deliver business value,” Jain said.

Eric Weber, Senior Director and the head of Data Science & Strategic Development at List Reports said, “It is incredible to see the pace of change and innovation in data science in India and DataHack is a foundational part of driving this change. There is no other conference like it and it will continue to play a key role in data science’s development across the country.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]