Defence ministry to use AI to carry out predictive public grievance analysis

To identify the cause and nature of grievances and frame a policy accordingly, the Ministry of Defence has decided to use artificial intelligence to carry out predictive analysis of public grievances.

The MoD signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) in this regard.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh were present when the MoU was signed.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the signing of the MoU.

The MoU envisages IIT Kanpur developing artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to conduct exploratory and predictive analysis of public grievances received on the web-based Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System pertaining to the defence ministry.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, the nodal government department in respect of policy initiatives on public grievances will provide the data dump on the grievances pertaining to MoD to IIT Kanpur to facilitate their analysis.

The project is expected to help the MoD to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required.

