Ericsson showcases 5G, IoT use cases

Telecom technology major Ericsson has showcased use cases of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, Intelligent Managed Services and Communication on Smart Devices. The Swedish company also showcased other technologies such as the concept “radio access network” products called Radio Stripes, to new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based ready solutions.

“Ericsson now has 18 publicly announced 5G deals with customer names globally and we have already shipped 3 million 5G hardware ready radios till now,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions, South East Asia, Oceania and India.

In another development, Bharti Airtel announced that it has selected Ericsson to expand its pan-India voice over LTE (VoLTE) services to offer HD-quality calling over 4G smartphones and smart watches. Airtel will deploy the Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution to deliver VoLTE services onto a customer data centre.

