Eris Lifesciences partners PlexusMD for AI powered platform for doctors

Drug firm Eris Lifesciences has entered into a partnership with PlexusMD, a healthcare networking platform, to offer artificial intelligence-powered learning platform ‘Saarthi’ to doctors in India.

The aim of the endeavour is to enable Indian physicians stay connected with global developments and practise evidence-based medicine to improve patient health outcomes, the companies said in a joint statement.

“This partnership is a step forward in a domain that requires deep learning but where time constraints become a major deterrent for doctors,” Eris Lifesciences President Medical Viraj Suvarna said.

The app-based platform will provide medical education, medical content, medico-legal precedents, medical conference feeds, case discussions for physicians, the statement said.

“The app will address two critical issues in today’s time — information overload and fake news — to ensure doctors are provided with information relevant to them,” PlexusMD founder Rohan Desai said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]