HDFC Life launches Ezra, a Google Assistant bot for policy servicing

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurance companies is driven by an operating model that keeps the customer at the centre. With a digital ecosystem head-start, the company is supported by strong tie-ups with multiple partners, proprietary platforms and growth engines.

Earlier, in May 2020, the launch of Elsa, an Alexa bot, was one of the solutions provided for ease of policy holders.

The company has now announced the launch of Ezra, the Google Assistant bot. Ezra is the latest addition to the company’s family of digital assistants. Ezra is a smart bot having cutting-edge software engineering like dynamic query processing and natural language processing, which are critical to producing a human experience. Ezra offers intelligent services like handling of dynamic queries and offering insights into policies. The bot can successfully answer more than 200 queries.

Customers can access Ezra through the Google Assistant-supported devices by saying “Talk to HDFC Life” followed by setting up their account through a secure authentication process. Once the account is linked, the customer can ask various policy-related queries including requesting services such as fund statement, premium receipt, or policy soft copy. For example, the customer can ask “Hey Google, what is my fund value?” HDFC Life will send the requested information to the chat interface. It is a hands-free way to get information on one’s policy or request services.

Speaking on the launch, Parvez Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life, said: “In the midst of the current pandemic, more people are readily adopting to digital platforms. HDFC Life has seen high adoption of technology-based solutions by policyholders. This encourages us to make our services accessible, easy to use. Ezra, a Google Assistant bot, offers intelligent and personalised query processing for policy-related questions.”

Other customer facing bots such as Elle, a website chatbot; NEO 2.0, a Twitter bot; Captain Life, a Facebook bot and Etty, a 24-hour service bot for WhatsApp are widely used by policy holders.

