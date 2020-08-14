HR services company Ma Foi launches e-learning platform – Ma Foi Etude

Read Article

With the Covid crisis crippling jobs in several sectors, re-skilling and new skill development is the new hope for millions seeking to get employed. Ma Foi Etude, an e-learning platform from HR services company Ma Foi, could well be a solution.

Ma Foi Group’s founders K. Pandia Rajan and Latha Rajan were joined today by CK Ranganathan, Chairman, CavinKare; Sridhar Vembu, Founder & CEO, Zoho; Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director – IIT-M; Josh Foulger, Country Head & MD, Foxconn International and Holding; Kapil Viswanathan, Vice Chairman, KREA University to celebrate the launch Ma Foi Etude, a state of the art job oriented e-learning platform, on a virtual conference that witnessed a huge gathering from India and abroad.

With Equitable Education Enhancing Employability as its core promise, Ma Foi Etude (a French word which means education) has been developed to be a part of every aspiring individual’s skill enhancing journey during these times of transformation. Etude will focus on curating need-based programs from a learner point of view that are relevant and easily consumable by every student across age groups, gender and geographies in our country and globe with a clear focus on employability.

Commenting on the launch, Latha Rajan, Co-founder of Ma Foi Group said, “It feels great to have the Ma Foi Etude launched into the world – it’s going to be a revolutionary in e-learning space. Just as Ma Foi emerged as the fountainhead of new meanings in HR, understanding the world of candidates and clients, Ma Foi Etude will emerge as the fountainhead for the current generation of students, importantly from rural and semi urban areas empowering them with future ready skills from our cognition of current corporate demands. Being sensitive to the employability gap and having industry experts and academicians design courses in a simple and consumable way will be the focus. Affordability and easy access make it a perfect destination for every aspiring individual to enhance their skills.”

