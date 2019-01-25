How Artificial Intelligence is reshaping web designing and web development?

By Ankit Gupta, CEO and VP, WeblinkIndia.net

The modern industries follow the consumer-driven approach, where customer experience has become the epicenter of the business world. While the continuous evolution of technology is driving consumer behavior, one important aspect of modern tech has become the transformation champion – Artificial Intelligence. From manufacturing to digital services, AI has succeeded in changing the industries. Especially, in this digital era, AI is playing a crucial role in reshaping web designing and web development.

The AI technology that showcased in science fiction movies enthralling viewers and depicting the future world is taking the shape of reality. In fact, not just the industry upgradation but the modern lives have been redefined through AI. As per Statista, the global AI market was estimated at nearly USD 7.35 billion in 2018, which is expected to grow ten folds by 2025. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are projected to spread throughout the consumer market in the next few years, and that will directly impact the functioning of web designing and web development.

In today’s comprehensive and competitive market, companies are deploying AI to reinvent themselves and as the first point of contact between the consumer and the companies, websites also need to be upgraded on priority. Thus, it becomes essential for web and app developers to adapt to the evolving environment and adopt AI for their evolution. AI-enabled machine learning programs are also helping in creating smart websites which serve multipurpose for an organization and help them to gain consumer traction. The AI advancements have also helped in enhancing computer performance and increasing storage capabilities. All this has made it possible for companies to handle large data and leverage big data analytics for their growth.

The Role of AI in Evolving Web Design and Development

Right from user experience and product/service presentation to quality analysis, security strengthening, coding and much more, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are constantly helping in delivering the better. Apart from opting for advance web platforms based on AI, companies are also hiring web developers particularly to leverage AI-based security solutions. Both implemented and AutoML is proving beneficial in test integration and feature upgradation in websites. In nutshell, the AI advancements are directly impacting the user experience and user retention.

Whether it is improving site performance and responsiveness on computers and smartphones by deploying AI-based solutions or integrating chatbots and interactive features to enhance the user experience, it has become quintessential for web developers and programmers to rely on AI and ML. Even in mobile app development segment, AI has changed the way apps worked earlier. The new face of mobile applications encompassing smart shopping and entertainment to gaming and utility, AI is proving as the foundation to the futuristic app experiences.

Implementation of AI in Web Design & Development

• The latest development in HTML based website development has been the integration of AI-based algorithms. In fact, working on AI-enabled platforms has made it easier for web developers to take decisions related to design, layout, brand imaging, and content. The real-time suggestion based on analysis of existing similar websites helps companies to create a better web interface, which can reach target clientele efficiently.

• The days of building websites from basics are gone, the latest AI-enabled platform comes with automated basic blocks which can be integrated into the website building process. Not just this, AI has also facilitated developers with AutoML or Self-Learning Algorithms that helps to create codes in a smarter way. Whether there is a requirement of a chatbot or a smart app, these ready-made web building blocks make the tasks easier, faster, and effective.

• Recent research revealed that over 60% of customers return to the websites with the live chat option. This has made chatbots a priority for companies to create impactful websites. These AI-powered chatbots deliver better user experiences and customer engagement by simulating a real conversation. The AutoML system further enables chatbots to adapt to the responses and developed new actions accordingly. With increased consumer engagement, the new featured websites can lend great benefits to companies.

• Quality testing has become an important pre-requisite for making a website live. Today, a lot of website development companies are using AI algorithms to replace the mundane, tedious, and repetitive tasks of quality assurance check, so that developers can work on enhancing other important features. Security is the next big thing in the website development and AI-based ML greatly help in strengthening the cybersecurity features of websites and upholding the privacy of consumer data.

• Consumer behavior is also changing constantly with the evolution of tech, therefore, AI is leveraged by developers in analyzing consumer behavior and creating websites that can give optimum results. Image recognition, virtual shopping, AI assistants, etc. are some examples of AI-intervention in the web development domain.

• The new truth on the online market that – Content is King – has been perfectly understood by AI-powered web analysis systems. The tiresome task of collecting and collating data from the existing web and comparing the same to create a better website is now done with the help of AI systems. This has resulted in an increased presence of content-rich websites that can create a great impression on consumers.

Although AI and ML have created great riffles in the industry of web design and development, yet the developments are only in the nascent stage. The coming decade will bring forth new applications of AI, which will carve a better consumer-centered market across industries. This is yet to be seen, what magic the future webmasters will create leveraging Artificial Intelligence, but the future is surely bright.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com