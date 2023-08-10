Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  Infibeam Avenues Ltd plans to foray into Artificial Intelligence space, to build India’s first AI HUB at GIFT City

Infibeam Avenues Ltd plans to foray into Artificial Intelligence space, to build India’s first AI HUB at GIFT City

Artificial Intelligence (AI)NewsSoftware
By Express Computer
0 21

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, India’s first listed fintech company, announces its plans to foray into Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tap the burgeoning AI-enabled fraud detection market. The company to establish India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) HUB headquartered at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) with an initial focus on fintech & financial sector building AI solutions for Fraud detection, Authentication and Risk identification (FAR) to nurture AI ecosystem & develop solutions for the domestic and global market.

The company plans to make a strategic investment in the next three years to build and nurture the AI HUB. This strategic move includes building an in-house talent pool by hiring AI engineers, data scientists, and other staff, initiating global collaboration and facilitating AI start-ups with access to funding, mentorship, infrastructure and business opportunity for growth.

Vishal Mehta, who is an engineer from Cornell University USA and an alumnus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will oversee the daily operation of AI HUB, while continuing as Chairman & Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd. He is an ex-Amazon executive and has worked closely with Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc. and his leadership team during the early formative years.

The AI HUB is planned to be a “One-Stop Shop” to bring AI and Machine Learning (ML) into the day-to-day activities as well as analyse data and provide actionable winning fraud detection solutions for businesses, organizations and governments to tackle rising threats to financial systems, businesses and national interest.

Infibeam sits on huge payment processing data, which provides a technology edge to build a deep learning algorithm and models for detecting frauds in the financial space. The company processed transactions worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore (US$ 54 billion) in FY23 and has over 8 million plus clients across digital payments and enterprise software platforms.

“Under FAR (Fraud detection, Authentication and Risk identification) initiative, setting up AI HUB is a bold and strategic move with a comprehensive plan to foster AI innovation, attract talent, and create a supportive ecosystem that will develop and offer frauds management solutions,” said Vishal Mehta, Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, adding that only through AI the rising cases of fraud in the payments and e-commerce can be addressed effectively. According to a market report, the fraud detection and prevention market size was $ 25.66 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 129 billion by 2029.

AI plays a significant role in fraud management for organisations by helping them identify, prevent, detect, and respond to fraudulent activities. By utilising AI and machine learning algorithms, combining big data sources with real-time monitoring and utilizing adaptive and predictive analytics techniques, it can detect patterns and anomalies that indicate fraudulent activities, such as payment fraud, identity theft, or phishing attacks. These AI-based solutions can continually adapt and learn from new fraud patterns and trends, continuously improving their detection capabilities. Furthermore, AI-based systems can integrate with other security systems, like identity verification and biometric authentication, to provide a more comprehensive approach to fraud prevention.

“We are at a watershed moment. We believe that AI adoption and awareness in India will reach a high point in the next 3-5 years and the government has already set in motion the vision to make India emerge as a new AI technology innovation hub while simplifying tech adoption across government processes. Our investment will nurture quality human resources in this field and enable developing cutting-edge data-driven intelligence applications for complex, high-value commercial and government use cases,” said Vishal Mehta, Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

Initially, the company’s priority areas will be in the digital payments and financial space, where AI & ML algorithms detect fraudulent activities in online transactions, such as credit cards, online banking or e-commerce, on a real-time basis. In the long term, the in-house team at AI HUB will be developing customised fraud detection and prevention solutions for banking, financial services, insurance, FMCG, manufacturing, fintech, utility sector, government and government agencies.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image