Inside India’s first AI-First university: Why Dayanand Sagar University is betting on compute to close the AI gap

India’s artificial intelligence ambitions are accelerating, backed by policy momentum, industry demand, and a growing recognition that AI will shape the country’s next phase of economic growth. But beneath the optimism lies a structural question: can India build sovereign AI capability, or will it remain dependent on external platforms and models?

At Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), that question is being addressed through a fundamental rethink of what a university must become in the AI era. In collaboration with NVIDIA, the institution is building what it describes as India’s first “AI-first” university—anchored by an enterprise-grade AI supercomputing ecosystem and a first-of-its-kind academic AI Factory.

The premise is simple, but consequential: AI leadership will not be determined by curriculum updates alone, but by access to infrastructure.

From Talent Advantage to Infrastructure Deficit

India has long been recognised for its engineering talent. Yet, according to Prof. Bukinakere S. Satyanarayana, the country’s AI trajectory has been constrained by a lack of foundational capability within academia.

“The whole world is in the middle of an accelerated development race in this AI-enabled knowledge economy,” he says. “Indian talent is already exceptional and is facilitating this transformation globally. However, we are often doing all of this to the tune set by others.”

He points to a familiar set of constraints: limited access to large-scale compute, dependence on external AI models, insufficient high-performance computing infrastructure in universities, and a widening gap between academic preparedness and production-grade AI deployment.

“If we want India to move from being a consumer of AI to a contributor, universities must evolve,” he adds. “AI is the foundational infrastructure for the next phase of economic and technological growth.”

Building an AI Factory Inside Academia

To address this gap, DSU is investing over ₹120 crore in an enterprise-class AI infrastructure environment—referred to internally as an “AI Factory.” Built on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms, including DGX systems, the facility is designed to bring production-grade AI capability directly into a university setting.

“This involves setting up an integrated, industry-academic collaboration ecosystem,” says Professor Satyanarayana. “The AI Factory will create a seamless alignment between teaching, learning, research, and industrial problem solving.”

The goal is not incremental improvement, but a structural shift. By enabling students, faculty, researchers, and industry experts to work together on shared infrastructure, DSU is attempting to replicate the conditions typically found in advanced global research ecosystems.

Moving Beyond AI Literacy

A critical limitation in current academic models, Professor Satyanarayana argues, is their focus on producing AI tool users rather than system builders.

“Most institutions are training individuals who can work with certain AI tools,” he says. “At DSU, the objective is different.”

Students are exposed to the full AI stack—from foundational concepts and deep learning to datasets, large language models, and NVIDIA’s software ecosystem, including CUDA, TensorRT, RAPIDS, and Omniverse. This is followed by access to high-performance DGX-based systems, where they can train models, generate scenarios, and deploy workloads.

“This shift from theoretical understanding to real-life experiential learning with system-level capabilities prepares students to work across domains and build AI systems that serve national and global needs,” he explains.

The intent is to create AI architects, platform engineers, system integrators, and researchers—roles that are critical for building indigenous AI capability.

Why Compute Is Becoming the New Differentiator

For decades, curriculum has been the primary differentiator for universities. In the AI era, that hierarchy is changing.

“The value of curriculum remains, but it is no longer sufficient,” says Professor Satyanarayana. “AI infrastructure is what determines institutional potential today.”

Access to enterprise-grade computing enables three fundamental shifts. Research teams can train and test models directly rather than relying on limited application-level tools. Institutions can pursue independent, forward-looking research without waiting for external compute access. And academic work can align more closely with real-world industry needs.

“In an era of reduced knowledge life cycles and rapid obsolescence, there is no scope for incremental progression,” he says. “This investment is about building capability at scale and working with industry as a real-time partner.”

Addressing India’s Compute Constraint

One of the defining features of DSU’s initiative is its focus on democratizing access to high-performance computing within academia.

“The NVIDIA-powered AI Factory is built using DGX Blackwell systems to bring powerful, industry-grade AI supercomputing into a university environment,” says Professor Satyanarayana. “Until now, this level of computing power has largely been limited to national labs and large global enterprises.”

By embedding this capability within the campus, DSU aims to narrow the gap between academic research and industrial deployment.

The approach also integrates three critical elements for AI development—talent, data, and compute—within a single ecosystem. Importantly, it enables work on sovereign datasets and models, aligning with India’s broader push for technological self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Extending the Model to Industry

DSU’s strategy goes beyond infrastructure to include deep industry integration. The university is establishing six Centres of Excellence across sectors such as healthcare, defence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, robotics, and smart cities.

These centres are designed to operate across the full technology lifecycle—from concept and proof-of-concept to pilot production and deployment—while embedding AI into each stage.

“We can work with startups, MSMEs, and large enterprises end-to-end,” says Professor Satyanarayana. “From concept to proof of concept, pilot production, and even lifecycle management, with AI built into the process.”

This effectively positions the university as a co-creation partner for industry, rather than a downstream talent supplier.

Competing in a Global AI Ecosystem

Globally, leading AI ecosystems are defined by access—to compute, collaborative networks, and integrated research environments. Professor Satyanarayana believes that bridging this access gap is key to India’s competitiveness.

“Global ecosystems have had a head start, but structured infrastructure development and collaboration within Indian universities and industries can narrow the gap,” he says.

DSU’s Bengaluru location adds another dimension, placing it within one of India’s most active technology and startup ecosystems. The university aims to leverage this proximity to build a continuous loop between academia, industry, and innovation.

“There is an opportunity not just to compete, but to leapfrog—especially by addressing both developed markets and the unmet needs of the global south,” he notes.

Redefining the Role of Universities

Looking ahead, DSU’s ambition is not limited to institutional transformation. It is positioned as a broader model for how universities can contribute to national capability building.

“The goal is to demonstrate that an Indian university can deliver state-of-the-art education at scale, while also enabling research, innovation, and industry collaboration,” says Professor Satyanarayana.

This includes skilling thousands of students in advanced AI, enabling startups built on sovereign platforms, and contributing to India’s long-term position in the global AI ecosystem. Graduates emerging from such environments will bring not just theoretical knowledge, but hands-on experience with enterprise-grade infrastructure, model training, and deployment. They will be closer to system builders than tool users.

More importantly, initiatives like this suggest that the future of AI talent will be shaped by ecosystems that integrate compute, data, and real-world problem solving from the outset. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, that shift may prove decisive—not just for universities, but for enterprises looking to build sustainable, sovereign AI capability.