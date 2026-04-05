The next era of tax and compliance: Pairing AI innovation with human expertise

By Imtiyaz Khatib, VP, Product Management, Avalara India

AI is no longer just accelerating software development, it is fundamentally reshaping how businesses approach compliance in an increasingly complex global tax landscape. For product leaders, this shift is both an opportunity and a responsibility. The challenge isn’t simply building AI-driven systems that are fast; it’s ensuring they are accurate, adaptive, and proactive, capable of interpreting nuance across multiple jurisdictions, anticipating regulatory shifts, and withstanding the scrutiny of auditors.

At Avalara, we’ve seen firsthand that in tax and compliance, automation is the starting point, not the finish line. Ensuring compliance at scale requires foresight, precision, and resilience. Generative AI can help speed up coding, but true innovation in tax technology means embedding intelligence into the systems that businesses rely on to stay compliant every single day.

What’s emerging now is agentic AI, virtual experts embedded across the business, sitting directly in the tools humans already use, from Outlook to ERP dashboards. These agents don’t just surface data; they act on it, flagging risks, proposing actions, and collaborating in real time with tax professionals, finance leaders, and compliance teams.

Three Cs for advanced tax-technology

Building resilient tax automation starts with recognizing that no two jurisdictions, or even businesses, operate the same way. Consider the differences: India demands real-time e-invoicing and e-way bill validation, where even minor reconciliation errors lead to refund delays. Brazil enforces municipal-level tax codes, requiring highly nuanced automation logic. The EU triggers new reporting obligations at threshold breaches, each with its own portal, format, and deadline.

These realities underscore why automation must go beyond rule execution—it must understand complexity and adapt in real time.

To future-proof compliance, we believe in the Three Cs framework:

1. Contextual: Systems must deeply understand operational contexts: how businesses run, how data flows through ERPs, how deadlines are managed, and how policy changes ripple across workflows. Without contextual intelligence, automation becomes brittle. Agentic AI supports this by embedding decision-making support into the systems within which users interact.

2. Collaborative: Technology cannot be built in isolation. Engineers, tax leaders, compliance professionals, and auditors must co-create solutions. Embedding expert judgment into design ensures tools remain relevant, reliable, and audit-ready.

3. Continuous: Compliance doesn’t stand still, and neither can automation. Systems must proactively monitor threshold changes, jurisdiction updates, schema modifications, and filing frequencies—flagging risks before they become costly oversights. With intelligent agents running in the background, businesses can identify early warning signals and initiate remediation before issues escalate.

Engineering for Compliance Precision, Not Just Speed

Too often, generic tax engines fail because they are disconnected from the day-to-day realities of compliance teams. Systems that cannot dynamically track and adapt to these differences leave businesses exposed to compliance gaps, penalties, and audit risks.

The right approach is not simply about building faster but about building smarter. Tax technology must be embedded with intelligence, trained by regulatory experts, and applied strategically to the areas of greatest exposure.

Real-time monitoring of nexus thresholds, early detection of unexpected rule changes, and proactive adaptation to cross-border inconsistencies all shift compliance from a reactive burden to a proactive advantage. Agentic AI adds a critical layer here, delivering insight and opportunities for action directly to the people responsible for compliance, at the moment they need it.

Businesses don’t need to automate everything at once; they need to focus first on the areas where intelligent automation delivers the most protection and value.

Future-proofing Tax Compliance with AI

AI is only as effective as the clarity of the problem it’s solving. In tax and compliance, the problem is rarely just efficiency; it’s ensuring trust, transparency, and continuity in an ever-changing regulatory environment.

The future of compliance belongs to organizations that combine AI’s speed with human expertise, building systems that adapt with every regulatory shift while preserving audit-ready reliability.

Agentic AI will become a multiplier for professionals by extending their reach, improving their accuracy, and offloading the low-value work that slows teams down. Functionality may get a business started, but resilience is what drives sustainable scale.