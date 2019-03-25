Nasscom honors organizations that use ‘AI for Good’

Today, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) through its Centre of Excellence for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CoE – DSAI) announced the top socially impacting AI solutions addressing some of the most common and complex problems in the public domain.

Analytics, Data Science, IoT and Artificial Intelligence have the promise of betterment of human lives. Today, experts are aware of the power that data sciences and artificial intelligence hold and the role they can play to map poverty, deliver timely aid during natural calamities, assist with the delivery of citizen-centric services in smart cities, help achieve health coverage, improve public safety and enhance the efficiency in governance among several other advantages.

Debjani Ghosh, President NASSCOM said “Artificial Intelligence has found applications across industries whether financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and retail to name a few. Equally essential to these, the application of AI in the public sector and governance is expanding and thus impacting every aspect of daily lives. We are happy to partner with the Government of Karnataka in its commendable strategic initiative to focus on innovation in artificial intelligence to bring about a positive impact on our society. Through this initiative, we will unwrap the unlimited possibilities of deploying AI for Good as well as enable innovators to build models which will validate India on the global AI map.”

As part of the CoE-DSAI strategic initiative, the Government of Karnataka aims to engage with organizations that have the technological capabilities and solutions to impact people’s lives. “Government of Karnataka along with NASSCOM established India’s first Centre of Excellence for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence to catalyze the growth of the deep tech ecosystem in India, by providing the stimulus for innovation and solutions in AI. The ‘AI for GOOD’ program reflects the commitment of the Government of Karnataka in making people’s lives better through effective adoption of technology. We believe emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence will bring the benefits of innovation to make a huge positive societal impact and lead to sustainable development not only in Karnataka but entire India.” said Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary for Industries, IT, BT & ST, Government of Karnataka.

The ‘AI for Good’ program challenged participating organizations to present their best deployed and deployable solutions which leveraged Analytics, IoT, Computer Vision, Robotics, AR, VR and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in areas of healthcare, agriculture, education, public utilities, safety, smart cities, natural resources, transportation, governance, waste management and fiscal management from start-ups and corporates across the country.

The program got an overwhelming response of nearly 200 submissions across different categories. An eminent jury consisting of leading industry experts, academicians and government officials called out the top 10 entries for their practicality, feasibility and scalability, and the potential to address truly Indian challenges and deploy the solutions in a staged manner benefiting a wide section of the society and industry. The Government is committed to working with these social AI impactors and introduce these solutions to make a lasting and meaningful positive impact on the lives of nearly 68 million people. Here are the top 10 submissions along with the segments they cater to:

S.No. Company Segment 1 Intello Labs Pvt. Ltd. Agriculture 2 Mycrop technologies Pvt. Ltd. Agriculture 3 Jungroo Learning Pvt. Ltd. Education 4 DataGlen Technologies Environment & Energy 5 Vinfinet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Environment & Energy 6 Surajya services Pvt. Ltd. Governance 7 Voxta Communications Pvt Ltd Governance 8 Tricog Health Health 9 Aindra Systems Pvt. Ltd. Health 10 Netradyne Transport & Safety

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com