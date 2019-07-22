Niki partners with Connect India to strengthen ties in 8000 small cities

Bharat’s online agent Niki, has partnered with Connect India, a leading logistics solutions provider to enable internet users from under-served pincodes of India to manage all their household expenses, online. Niki empowers non-English speaking users with a unique conversational interface for doing online transactions in their own language.

It handholds the upcoming internet users from Tier 2, Tier 3 India for paying monthly bills, prepaid recharges, booking bus tickets online and more, as it assists them through every step.

Niki is now leveraging Connect India’s network to reach users in the remotest of areas to enable them with a natural, more convenient and faster way of transacting online through its vernacular platform.

Removing language and complicated interface barriers that are the biggest roadblocks in adoption of digital payments all over Bharat, Niki lets the users place orders by simply talking in the language that they are comfortable with.

It is also designed to overcome the trust deficit surrounding online payments in remote areas with its 100 per cent fulfilment guarantee and customer support. Connect India’s network spanning over 8000 centers in 20 states provides Niki an access to a large customer base.

India’s first vernacular platform for online transactions, Niki has seen 300x growth in Hindi GMV, at an annualised run rate of US$ 40 million, since it launched its Hindi language capabilities in October 2018. It is currently enabling 4.5 million users, 80 per cent of whom are living in Tier 2, Tier 3 India.

Commenting on the partnership, Co-founder and CEO of Niki.ai, Sachin Jaiswal said, “While creating an impactful platform for the users of Bharat to transact online, one of the things we are constantly working towards is expanding Niki’s reach amongst the next billion users in the most efficient way. Connect India has one of the largest networks of on-ground agents and retail outlets which ties in perfectly with our goal of reaching users in the remotest areas and enabling them to manage their expenses online. Niki’s services complement Connect India’s vision and platform perfectly and this partnership is a win-win for all stakeholders involved. I foresee this partnership as being a major catalyst in realising the Digital India dream.”

