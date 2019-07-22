Cairn Oil & Gas partners with digital startups

Cairn Oil & Gas has signed agreements with five startups to explore and use digital technologies in the oil gas exploration sector. Cairn Oil & Gas signed five MoU with Probotiq Solutions, Detect Technologies, Simulanis Solutions, Usnatek and Incedo Technology Solutions to pursue projects in the area of technology development and digitalisation at the ‘DigiXplore 2019’ conference.

Commenting on the partnerships, Ajay Kumar Dixit, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, “Digitalisation is a key enabler to ensure asset uptime, optimised production, and most importantly, safety. I believe digitalisation is vital to Cairn’s vision to produce 50 per cent of India’s crude oil, because only with data can we drive speed in exploration.”

Cairn Oil & Gas, Chief Digital Officer, Anand Laxshmivarahan R said with the advent of digitisation, and now digitalisation, the oil and gas industry is witnessing a transformation globally.

The event was attended by V P Joy, Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and Amar Nath, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

