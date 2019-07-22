Veeam appoints Alistair MacIntyre-Currie as VP of Field Marketing for APJ

Veeam Software has announced the appointment of Alistair MacIntyre-Currie as Vice President of Field Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Reporting to Brian Bakstran, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Alistair will be responsible for leading Veeam’s marketing team across APJ. He will work in close collaboration with the APJ Sales and Global Marketing teams and be a key member of the APJ leadership team.

Formerly in roles at Nokia and Riverbed, Alistair brings more than 20 years of experience in technology marketing, communications and business management. Most recently, Alistair spent five years at Riverbed Technology, where he developed and executed fully integrated digital, field and channel marketing campaigns.

At Veeam, Alistair will be responsible for driving brand awareness, activating sales and growing market share for Veeam’s APJ portfolio. Alistair and his team will continue to sustain Veeam’s commitment to delivering Cloud Data Management solutions to businesses across the region.

On his appointment, Alistair said, “I am honored to be joining Veeam and look forward to leading the APJ marketing teams to greater heights. At Veeam, I will be working closely with the wider team, to ensure our marketing strategy marries with business challenges and drives positive change.”

Bakstran added, “I am very pleased to welcome Alistair to Veeam. His impressive skill set and experience in technology marketing are sure to accelerate Veeam’s marketing strategy and performance. We have a huge opportunity in the region to further grow Veeam’s Cloud Data Management leadership, and I know that Alistair will be a great addition to an already world-class team.”

Shaun McLagan, Senior Vice President APJ, commented, “We’re looking forward to having Alistair on board; his market knowledge and experience in driving transformational marketing strategies will help us reach new heights. I look forward to working closely with him and extending our leadership position in region, growing Veeam’s portfolio of partners and customers from strength to strength.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]