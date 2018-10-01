Sankarson Banerjee of NSE joins RBL Bank as Chief Information Officer

Sankarson Banerjee has joined as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at RBL Bank. He will be responsible for spearheading the IT function, strategies and designing the digital roadmap for the bank. Banerjee was CTO, National Stock Exchange (NSE), for over 3 years.

“The bank is expanding quickly and there is a huge scope of technology. I am hoping to utilize my experience to ensure that the infrastructure is scalable and reliable,” Banerjee told Express Computer. Mumbai based Banerjee, will report to R. Gurumurthy, Head of Risk & Governance, RBL Bank.

He holds an explicit experience in BFSI sector of over 24 years. “RBL as an upstart bank is actually redefining the BFSI sector. It is trying to become less of a traditional bank and more of a banking service provider. Since the Bank has a very dynamic mindset, I can try exploiting the business opportunities in digital through inducing better systems, in a quicker to the market and customer-friendly approach,” he further added.

Prior to this appointment, Banerjee was CTO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). He was responsible for leading digital transformation and cutting-edge technologies like AI and blockchain.

