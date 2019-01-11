Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

SIDCOP initiative launched to bring enterprises on a single AI-enabled platform

The Sino-Indian Digital Collaboration Plaza (SIDCOP), an initiative to bring Indian IT companies and Chinese enterprises closer to each other on a single AI enabled platform has been launched, in a partnership by National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and Municipal Governments of Guiyang and Dalian. A joint venture, comprising of one Indian and Chinese company, has been tasked with the running of the platform.

“Indian IT enterprises are renowned for their expertise in business transformation and operational optimisation by using IT tools in complex business environments. Indian IT enterprises have a long and distinguished pedigree of international clients, whom they have helped transform their businesses and globalize and revolutionise with changing times,” a government release said.

SIDCOP, which is a boundary-less marketplace offers this opportunity for Chinese enterprises in order to assist them in operational optimisation and adopting industry best practices in business solutions. This platform could be useful to connect with top providers from India and help Chinese enterprises source the right solution providers for their projects.


