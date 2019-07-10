Staqu launches PINE, an AI-powered intelligence platform for law enforcement agencies and corporates

Marching strong on its agenda of enabling AI-enabled smart policing and intelligence services for law enforcement and corporate agencies, Staqu unveiled PINE, an open-source intelligence platform. With PINE, the Gurgaon-based AI start-up is leveraging OSINT (open source intelligence), one of the most impactful techniques used by different intelligence agencies around the world to access the relevant and focused information from open source data and utilise it to perform various kind of proactive analysis on people, organisations or regions.

Policing is one of the most mission-critical use-case that PINE will address. Crime in India, right from terrorism to human trafficking, robbery etc., is repetitive and follows a pattern. This trail of nefarious activities create humungous data, which, when analysed adequately, can give rise to predictive analysis. However, such big data analysis has its own challenges as data is not structured as a text and combines image and speech with text.

As an AI-powered open source intelligence technology, PINE accumulates data from different sources and perform language agnostic text analysis, more precisely natural language processing (NLP). PINE considers the semantically similar keywords while performing the news search. In addition, PINE also transliterates and translates the given English keywords in different Indian languages along with its context to sieve through all the news portals in real-time and populate the most relevant queries on PINE publishing platform. The news updates happen in real-time, aggregated from different sources predefined, in this scenario, by police. Furthermore, PINE also has the capability to extract the breaking news from predefined LIVE TV news channels and create the database for police intelligence which can later be used to alert or in-search purpose.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said, “At Staqu, we aspire to solve the real-world problems by leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. To the same end, we are glad to launch PINE, an AI-powered open-source intelligence platform that utilises NLP, image analysis and more, to provide the most contextual information. While law enforcement agencies pursuing predictive policing are the prime takers of this platform, PINE can also be leveraged by corporates and more to better gauge a region, person or organisation of interest. We are affirmative that PINE will be actively utilised for streamlining information search and retrieval.”

With PINE, law enforcement agencies and corporates need not depend on ‘tag-search’ to access information about their person or region of interest. Providing deeper and complete search, the AI-powered platform collects Context-Based Information, taking into account different ways in which a person or region is addressed, for instance via name, designation, common terms, local dialects etc. PINE combines NLP with image-based search and goes through big data sets of information available on social media, TV, texts etc. to return the most precise results.

In addition to contextual search, PINE performs Relationship Analysis between different entities, area or person of interest. For instance, a news regarding Al Qaeda will have a relationship with Osama Bin Laden and terrorism. The analysis is then coupled with Hotspot Analysis to know where the ‘subject’ is active. With Time Series Analysis, furthermore, PINE compares the happenings at different locations and establishes relationships and patterns between seemingly disparate events.

PINE allows law enforcement and corporate agencies have the opportunity to streamline security and information collection. It simplifies retrieving all the relevant and contextual information regarding an entity of interest, be it an organisation, person, or region.

